Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Security Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, for a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss ongoing border-related tensions, reported Bangladeshi news outlets.

The meeting, which took place at the Bangladesh Foreign Office, comes after remarks by Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who confirmed that the Indian High Commissioner had been notified regarding a pressing issue related to the Indo-Bangla border. Chowdhury added that work at all disputed border points had been halted and no further activities would be allowed until matters were resolved.

The India-Bangladesh border, one of the longest international boundaries in the world, has long been a source of tension, particularly concerning border security and cross-border movements. Both nations have dealt with disputes in these areas, with recent flare-ups escalating the need for urgent dialogue.

Verma, who was seen entering the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry around 3:00 pm, held a closed-door meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin. The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes, but no official statement was issued by the interim government on the specifics of the discussions.

However, reports confirmed that the envoy had been summoned, marking a significant diplomatic moment between the two neighboring nations.

This development underscores the importance of continued dialogue between India and Bangladesh, especially in light of long-standing border issues that require careful negotiation and resolution.