Bangladeshi Ship Hit By Russian Missile In Ukraine, 1 Dead

Amidst Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, a Bangladeshi ship was reportedly hit by a missile, killing one crew member.

As per reports, the ship was anchored at the northern Black Sea port of Olvia in Ukraine when it was hit by the missile launched by Russian Navy ship.

The ship in question is the MV Banglar Samriddhi, a 2018-built bulk carrier registered in Bangladesh.

"... At 17:25 on March 2, the Banglar Samriddhi (Bangladesh flag) ship, which is on a raid off the shore of Olvia, anchorage No. 363, was hit by a Russian navy missile. A missile hit the superstructure," read a statement by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine.

Footage of the explosion and aftermath have been widely shared on social media.