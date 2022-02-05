Banned Outfit HNLC Luring Youth Via Social Media In Meghalaya

The banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) of Meghalaya is reportedly using social media platforms for recruitment of new members to the group.

Meghalaya Home department officials were quoted as saying that the HNLC was luring youths to join the organization through various social media platforms.

An underage cadre of the HNLC was recently arrested by the Meghalaya police for involvement in the January 30 blast in Shillong’s Police Bazar area.

Four people in total, all under 20 years of age, have been arrested by the police so far in connection with the case.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said that the arrested persons had supplied raw materials to make the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was at the centre of the blast.

Notably, the IED bomb blasted in front of a store called Delhi Misthan Bhandar in Shillong’s Police Bazar on January 30.

Owing to weekend curfew in the state in light of the Covid-19 situation, no casualties were reported in the blast incident.