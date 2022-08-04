Bike-Borne Miscreants Abduct Baby From Mothers Lap In Guwahati

A five-year old baby was abducted by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Guwahati’s Bharalukhmukh area on Thursday.

According to sources, the miscreants allegedly snatched the baby from her mother’s lap in the evening hours and sped away.

The woman, identified as Majirun Bibi, earns her living by begging in Bharalumukh and Kumarpara area, sources informed, adding that she stays in a rented house near Shantipur Masjid.

Meanwhile, Bharalumukh police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.