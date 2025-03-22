Bill Gates Lauds India's Innovation; Says ‘Beneficial for The Whole World’

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has praised India's rapid strides in innovation, emphasizing that the country’s progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 would have far-reaching benefits beyond its borders.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, Gates highlighted India's role in shaping the global economy, governance, and technological landscape.

India’s Growth and Development Outlook

Gates expressed optimism about India’s economic trajectory, stating that its commitment to democratic governance, along with investments in health and education, has created a “very positive dynamic.”

"If India can stay on the path of the 2047 plan, it will be beneficial not just to India but to the whole world. The fact that you have 20 percent of humanity engaged in democratic elections—albeit somewhat chaotic—while prioritizing key sectors like health and education has created a very positive dynamic," Gates remarked.

He described India’s economic growth debate as a sign of strength. “It is a great place to be when the debate revolves around whether the growth rate will be 5 percent or 10 percent. While I don’t think it will hit 10%, I also don’t see it falling below 5 percent,” he said, adding that economic expansion would enable more government investment in healthcare and education.

AI and India’s Role in Innovation

Addressing the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gates dismissed concerns that the technology would replace jobs. Instead, he noted that AI could help eliminate scarcity in food and medical care.

“Jobs exist due to scarcity. With AI, we can achieve enough food and medical care without requiring everyone to work as we do today,” he stated.

However, Gates admitted he was cautious about the speed of AI’s advancement. “If I had control, I would have liked to slow down its pace,” he said.

Commending India’s approach to AI, he acknowledged the country’s efforts in adapting open-source foundational models to support local needs, including Indian languages. However, he advised against excessive subsidies for chip manufacturing, cautioning that India should enter the industry only if it remains competitive.

Climate Change: A Global Challenge

On climate change, Gates acknowledged that global targets for limiting temperature rise are likely to be missed but stressed that continued innovation could mitigate the crisis.

"We won’t meet the 1.5-degree target, and we are likely to miss the 2-degree goal as well. But climate change will not be catastrophic if innovation continues at the current pace," he said, noting that poorer nations would bear the brunt of the crisis.

India’s Digital Infrastructure: A Global Model

Gates praised India’s digital public infrastructure, particularly Aadhaar and UPI, calling them among the country’s most significant global contributions.

“Every time I visit, I see more companies leveraging this infrastructure—whether in banking, government benefits, or stock trading. Innovation in India is progressing faster than I had expected,” he said.

Alongside India's achievements in affordable vaccine development, Gates highlighted digital infrastructure as a transformative force. When asked to choose between the two, he identified digital infrastructure as the bigger game-changer.