BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting Begins In New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other prominent BJP leaders and party MPs participating, in the national capital.

Prominent party leaders participating in the meeting include national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.

This evening, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CR Paatil has organised a dinner in the national capital to celebrate the party's biggest victory in the recently held assembly polls in the state.

Sources said that the idea of such a gathering was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with their spouses have been invited to this dinner at the Delhi Gymkhana club in the national capital.

According to sources, personalised invitation letters have been sent to all MPs and CR Paatil has personally made calls to these MPs to attend the Tuesday evening dinner.

It is also expected that the top brass of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the dinner. Keeping the scale of the victory in mind, it is also said that the menu for the evening will be a combination of Gujarati as well as north Indian dishes.

This celebration comes exactly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Gujarat win and the contribution of the organisation under CR Paatil in Gujarat in last week's parliamentary party meeting.

In that meeting, the Prime Minister had said that if any MP, MLA or worker follows the dedication in the footsteps of Paatil, then electoral success was guaranteed.

Before the arrival of the Prime Minister in last week's meeting, a standing ovation was given to CR Paatil congratulating him for the BJP's stupendous win.

The results for the Gujarat Assembly elections were announced on December 8 in which BJP swept the polls with a whopping 156 out of the 182 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in 1960. The party went on to form a government for the seventh record time in the state. Bhupendra Patel was reinstated as the state's chief minister.

(With Inputs from ANI)