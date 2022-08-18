Boat Carrying AK-47 Rifles, Ammo Found Near Coast In Maharashtra, Probe On

A suspicious boat loaded with heavy weaponry was found off a beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday, after which a high alert was sounded.

According to sources, the boat full of weapons was spotted abandoned along the coast in Harihareshwar.

Security agencies have found AK-47 rifles along with magazines and live ammunition packed in a sophisticated military grade box.

Meanwhile, a blockade has been enforced across the Maharashtra district as a precautionary measure.

A team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad has also left Mumbai for Alibaug ATS chief Vinit Agrawal is accompanying the team. A bomb squad has also been rushed to the spot.

Further investigation is on.