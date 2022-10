Amid Durga Puja festivities, a body was recovered at a puja pandal in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as one Pradip Rabha.

It is suspected that the man died due to electrocution as a fan was over his deceased body upon discovery, sources said.

The incident was reported at Babupara in Krishnai area of the district.

Later, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.