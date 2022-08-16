Top Stories

Body Recovered Inside Rented Room In North Guwahati

Body recovered inside rented room in North Guwahati (Representative image)
In a yet another horrifying incident, a body was recovered inside a rented room in Assam’s North Guwahati on Monday night.

The incident was reported from Nayanpara area in Bhetamukh, North Guwahati.

The deceased, a minor girl, was a resident of Sonaipar in Nagaon.

It is suspected that the accused had strangled the girl to death before fleeing the scene, sources informed.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Few people were detained for questioning, police said. Further investigation is on.

