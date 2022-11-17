Bollywood's Fav Villain Latest In Line Of Stars To Land In Assam

Assam has become the latest attraction for bollywood stars with veteran actor Shakti Kapoor landing in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, the actor, who has been one of bollywood’s favourite villains over the years, landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) late last night.

Shakti Kapoor is reportedly due to attend an event in the Karbi Anglong district of the state. Following his arrival, the veteran actor went to Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati.

Notably, he is the latest in a line of bollywood celebrities to land in the Northeastern state. Earlier, superstar Hritik Roshan arrived for the shooting of his film ‘Fighter’ in Tezpur.

In addition, veteran actors Hema Malini and Asrani had arrived to attend to the Raas festivities in the Nalbari district of Assam.

Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut had visited the state a while back, reportedly to check locations for shooting of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’.