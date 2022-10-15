BREAKING: 140 Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued In Mizoram's Champhai

As many as 140 exotic wildlife species were rescued from three vehicles on Saturday in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

In a joint operation, Champhai police and the Excise & Narcotics Department intercepted three vehicles (2 Boleros and 1 Scorpio) and rescued the wild animals, suspected to be smuggled to Myanmar.

Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Lalemruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E. Lalmuanpuia.

The rescued wild animals include – 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 Marmoset monkey, 22 Pythons, 18 Sumatran Water Monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 Flame powerbirds, 4 Servel cats, and one Albino Wallaby.

Later, the said exotic animals & birds along with the vehicles were handed over to Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Last month, a total of 41 rare wild animals were rescued in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The rescued animals included 19 wild and two rare species of monkeys, 18 turtles and two parrots. However, two of the turtles have died few hours after the rescue.

The rescued monkeys were of six different species which are suspected to be transported from Thailand or Myanmar.

Two persons, identified as Raghu Singh and Karthik, hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested in this connection.