BREAKING: Assam CM's Mother, Brother Involved In Road Accident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mother and his elder brother were reportedly involved in a road mishap that took place at Jagiroad in the outskirts of Guwahati city on Monday.

According to information, a speeding Scorpio vehicle allegedly collided with their vehicle and sped off before being caught.

Fortunately, the CM’s mother, Mrinalini Devi and his brother, Diganta Biswa Sarma, are safe and did not sustain any injuries.

The accident took place when the mother-son duo was en route Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district to attend a function.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and take stock of the situation.