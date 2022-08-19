CBI Raids Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's Residence

The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning reached Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon.
"It is unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No. 1,” he wrote in Hindi.
He also assured that his work for the welfare of Delhi will not be stopped.
Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that
According to reports, over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Sisodia's residence were searched this morning by the CBI.
Last year in November, the CBI had registered an FIR into the case after Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a probe into the revamped excise policy. Sisodia came on the radar as he also holds the excise portfolioa part from education. It has been alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks in exchange for "undue financial favours' to liquor licensees.