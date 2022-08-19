CBI Raids Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's Residence

The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning reached Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon.

"It is unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No. 1,” he wrote in Hindi.