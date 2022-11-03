Former Pak PM Imran Khan Shot In Leg During Suspected Assassination Bid

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly shot in his leg in a suspected assassination attempt during a rally in the capital city of Islamabad on Thursday.

Initial reports suggest he has been injured, with local media saying he has been shot in the leg.

As per reports, four people were injured and Imran Khan was hit in the leg. The injured persons are said to be confidantes of Khan which include the former PM's manager Rashid and former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail.

The gunmen allegedly opened fire using fireworks as cover for the gunshots. He has now been arrested.