BREAKING: Gauhati HC Grants Interim Bail To Victor Das

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Victor Das who was arrested for allegedly spreading false rumors over selection to the Grade III and IV posts of the Direct Recruitment examination that was held across Assam on August 21 and 28.

Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, in a tweet claimed that “a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment” and that “people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post”.

Tagging the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP GP Singh over twitter, Victor wrote, “Respected Sir, a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment of the recently held ADRE exams where people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post, also a few ex-MLA is involved. Please help.”

However upon interrogation, police said that Das could not furnish any relevant proof of the information that he had circulated over social media.

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that Victor Das couldn’t provide viable information on the matter and has misinterpreted the facts.

“Victor couldn’t give us any concrete evidence on the matter at hand. He has misinterpreted the whole incident,” he told reporters while in a haste.

The police had also raided the residence of Victor Das at Dadara village in Hajo of Kamrup district and seized his laptop.