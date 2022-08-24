Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 17 Crore Seized In Manipur

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police seized a huge quantity of illicit brown sugar worth Rs 17.20 crore in Tengnoupal district.

Acting on specific information, the security forces conducted checking at the Moreh’s Friendship Bridge in the district and recovered several soap cases containing 8.60 kgs of brown sugar.

The accused however managed to escape towards Myanmar territory after dropping the sacks full of brown sugar.

The drugs were later handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF NARCOTICS #AssamRifles, on 23 Aug, in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled cross border smuggling of narcotics and recovered 8.60 kgs of brown sugar worth Rs 17.20 Crore at Friendship Bridge, Moreh, Tengnoupal Dist, Manipur.”