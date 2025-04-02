BSF Comes to the Aid of Israeli Tourist Injured in Meghalaya Accident

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 04 Battalion in Meghalaya played a crucial role in rescuing and providing immediate medical assistance to an Israeli female tourist who was injured in an accident on March 31, 2025. The tourist, who suffered burn injuries, was in urgent need of medical attention when the BSF stepped in as her saviors.

Acting without delay, the BSF personnel responded to the emergency, providing the injured tourist with immediate medical aid. Their intervention not only ensured her safety but also prevented further complications from her injuries.

Sharing details of the rescue, BSF Meghalaya took to X and posted: "On 31 March 2025, 04 BN BSF Meghalaya provided medical aid to an Israeli female tourist who met with an accident and suffered burn injuries, ensuring her well-being. Foreigner tourist thankful to BSF for their timely help."

The Israeli tourist, overwhelmed with gratitude, personally thanked the BSF for their kindness, efficiency, and quick response. She expressed her deep appreciation for their timely help, which she credited for aiding her recovery.

The BSF’s act of service highlights their commitment to not only securing the borders but also extending humanitarian aid in times of need.