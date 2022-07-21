BSF Nabs 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Along International Border

As many as 10 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on the Indo-Bangladesh international border who were illegally trying to cross over.

As per reports, the Border Security Force (BSF) took out a successful drive against trans-border crimes, as the frontier force foiled an attempt of alleged illegal crossing and nabbed 10 Bangladeshi nationals on the international border.

The detainees include three males, three females and four children, an official release by the BSF stated.

The infiltrators were attempting to cross the international boundary near the bordering village Seuti-Dwitia in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal. Later, all of them handed over to the nearest Police Station for further legal action.

Last month, a total of 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed at Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The arrestees also include Rohingya nationals, sources said.

There are nine male and nine female in the group along with three children, sources informed, adding that they had arrived in Badarpur from Guwahati two days before.