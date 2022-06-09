BSF Seized 275 Kg Drugs In Meghalaya Sector Since 2020

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a total of 275.342 kg of contraband and 856 arms and ammunitions in Meghalaya along the India-Bangladesh border since 2020 to April 2022.

Additionally, a total of 8090 cases of cattle smuggling also took place along the Meghalaya sector with. The troops also apprehended illegal infiltrators from 2019 till 2022.

BSF informed that the seized contraband include brown sugar, charas, cocaine, marijuana, hemp, heroin, opium and poppy.

Authorities are concerned as smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunitions and cattle are continuing unabated along the international border in the Meghalaya sector even after patrolling of the border organization was intensified.

India shares a 443 km-long international border with Bangladesh in the Meghalaya sector and is the fifth-longest border land in the world.

Bangladesh shares its borders with five Indian states - 262 km (Assam), 856 km (Tripura), 318 km (Mizoram), 443 km (Meghalaya) and 2,217 km (West Bengal).