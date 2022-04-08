BSF Seizes 45 Cattle Heads In Meghalaya

As many as 45 cattle heads have been seized by troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts.

Officials said that the cattle were on their way to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border.

The cattle were hidden in dense bushes around 200 meters from the International boundary when they were intercepted, the BSF said in a statement.

Since the past four months, BSF Meghalaya has seized 1,047 cattle worth more than Rs 1.6 crore.

"Apart from enhancing vigil on the border, BSF Meghalaya has been laying Mobile Check Posts at vulnerable routes to check the movement of cattle towards the border for smuggling,” it said.

Meanwhile, the seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police outpost for further disposal.

"The Border Security Force is maintaining a high degree of watchfulness on the International Border to assure national security as well as to prevent all kinds of trans-border illegal activities," a BSF official said.

