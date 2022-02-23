Bus Service To Connect Mizoram-Tripura

Mizoram will soon start a bus service to Tripura, Transport Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga told the assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, he said an agreement was reached with the Tripura government in December last year to launch the bus service between the two Northeastern states.

"The inter-state bus service operation will commence once the COVID-19 situation improves," he told the assembly.

He said bus services will also be started from Aizawl to Manipur's Churachandpur and Tahan in Myanmar.

The process to start the services could not be expedited due to the pandemic, he said.

An agreement has been sent to the Manipur government and its approval is awaited, the minister said.

Regarding the bus service to Myanmar, the state government is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of External Affairs, Lalnuntluanga said.

Mizoram operates a bus service to only Guwahati in Assam via Shillong in Meghalaya, Transport Department Director R Lalrammawia said.

However, the service is suspended at present due to the pandemic, he said.

