Cancer Screening and Awareness Camp Organized in Barpeta

A cancer screening and awareness camp was successfully organized today by the Barpeta Cancer Center (BCC) and the Rajendra Nath Talukdar Memorial Trust in collaboration with Namati Barowari Sri Sri Basanti Puja Samiti. The event took place at the Basanti Puja Sabha Griha from 10 AM onwards, drawing participation from locals and dignitaries.

The camp was inaugurated by Sjt. Radha Sharma, a Mauzadar and cancer survivor, in the presence of Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Chairman of the Rajendra Nath Memorial Trust, Dr. Partha Pratim Barua, Co-Chairman of the Trust, and Ritumani Talukdar, Joint Secretary of the Trust.

A dedicated team from Barpeta Cancer Center, led by Dr. Deepak Agarwal, Superintendent of BCC, and Kishor Barman, COP In-Charge, conducted screenings for oral and breast cancer.

During the event, Dr. Ramen Talukdar emphasized the importance of cancer awareness, highlighting how early detection and prevention efforts could save lives.

The camp was well-attended by local residents, including the principals of Tihu College and Tihu High School. A total of 72 individuals benefited from the screening services provided.

Local attendees and organizers expressed their gratitude to the Barpeta Cancer Center and the Rajendra Nath Memorial Trust, urging them to organize similar camps in the future to benefit people in other locations.

Such initiatives play a crucial role in spreading awareness and providing essential health services to underserved areas, making a significant impact on community health.