Carcasses Of Several Hundred Migratory Birds Found At Tripura Lake

Carcasses of several hundreds of migratory birds were recovered from the Sukh Sagar lLake area at Khilpara in Udaipur of Tripura's Gomati district.

Locals informed the forest officials soon after spotting the carcasses near the lake on Thursday.

A team of forest personnel led by divisional forest officer (DFO) of Gomati district, Mahendra Singh visited the spot and ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Sub-divisional forest officer Kamal Bhowmik said that the matter is under investigation.

According to preliminary reports, these birds have been migrating to Udaipur from California for the past six-seven years.

Due to extreme weather conditions in their actual habitat during the winter, they prefer to migrate to Tripura.

Sources claimed that locals also illegally hunted such migratory birds for food.

These deaths could also be a result of an adverse reaction to pesticides used in the croplands surrounding the Sukh Sagar Lake, where these birds feed on.

"We have seen some people stuffing the bird carcasses in sacks and taking them away. We don't know the reason why they have taken them", said a local passerby.

The bird carcasses were found spread over vast areas of paddy fields and also on the water of the lake.

It is worthmentioning that Tripura's rich biodiversity makes the state an ideal location for migratory birds during the winters.

Thousands of endangered species of migratory birds are sighted in different parts of the state every year.

(With Inputs from ANI)