CBI Deputy Legal Advisor Found Hanging In Delhi; Suicide Note Recovered

The body of a deputy legal advisor of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was reportedly found hanging at his residence in South Delhi on Thursday.

The deceased CBI official, identified as Jitendra Kumar (48), was posted as a deputy legal advisor of the probe agency. He was found hanging at his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place.

Police said that a suicide note was recovered from the scene, which says no one is responsible for his extreme step.

Meanwhile, Kumar's wife Jyoti and brother Rajender reached Delhi from Mandi and Chandigarh respectively.

No foul play is suspected, police said, adding that the body has been kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.