CBI Takes Over Alleged Paper Leak Case In Arunachal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a private person and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) related to alleged leakage of question paper for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav of Jeju Institute in Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC.

According to CBI, the case has been registered at the request of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and further notification from the Government of India transferring the investigation of SIC (Vig.) Police Station corresponding to the Itanagar Police Station registered the case on September 10 this year against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on a complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022.

The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

A CBI team has reached Itanagar to conduct further investigation.

(With Inputs from ANI)