CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams From February 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, 2023, which will start on February 15, 2023 and end on March 10, 2023.

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the board said in a press release.

As per the release, the CBSE board exams for class 10 will commence from February 15 and conclude on March 21. On the other hand, class 12 board exams will take place between February 15 and April 5.

Exams will begin at 10:30 am. Most exams will be of three hours duration and conclude at 1:30 pm, while some will be of two hours duration and conclude at 12:30 pm.

Sufficient gaps have been provided between the two examinations, the release further added.

Also, the board has taken care of competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.