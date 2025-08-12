CDS General Hails 'Operation Sindoor', Emphasizes Tri-Service Cohesion

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan hailed the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a clear demonstration of the synergy and operational cohesion between the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Speaking to participants of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) and senior officers at the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad recently, General Chauhan stressed the vital importance of Jointness and Integration in shaping the future capabilities of India’s armed forces. He also highlighted the necessity for comprehensive capability development, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), and preparedness to address the disruptive changes brought about by technology-driven modern warfare.

During his address on National Security Architecture and Higher Defence Management, the CDS detailed the evolution and current structure of India’s defence organisation. He discussed the accomplishments of the Department of Military Affairs, the operations of key national security committees, and ongoing reforms such as organisational restructuring and the planned establishment of theatre commands, all aimed at strengthening joint operational effectiveness.

Underlining the importance of logistics in contemporary military operations, General Chauhan released the Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics, developed by CDM. This primer focuses on digitisation, unified provisioning and procurement, and integration with the national logistics framework to enhance coordination, efficiency, and organisational effectiveness across the three services.

Further advancing sustainability efforts, the CDS inaugurated a Smart Bike Public Bicycle Sharing Facility at CDM, created in partnership with Smart Bike Mobility Pvt Ltd. This initiative offers eco-friendly e-bicycles to personnel, promoting greener practices and healthier lifestyles while reducing carbon emissions.

