Charanjit Singh Channi Is Congress CM Face For Punjab Polls

Incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday.

It was a difficult decision but the people of Punjab made it easy as they wanted a CM who comes from a poor family, Rahul Gandhi said, after sharing anecdotes about Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar.

“It is a decision of Punjab. It is not my decision. I haven't decided. I asked workers, candidates, MLAs, people, the youth of Punjab..what people said has led me to my final decision,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Congress is a party of diamonds and it is not easy to pick one among them,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, Channi thanked the Congress party and the people for bestowing trust in him.

“I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication,” Channi said.