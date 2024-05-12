Cherishing Motherhood : Celebrating the Heart of Every Home

Mother's Day is a widely celebrated day that honors the caring spirit and unshakable dedication of mothers everywhere. This day serves as a somber reminder of the immense effect and unlimited affection that mothers have on our lives. As we celebrate Mother's Day, let us take a moment to express our heartfelt thanks and respect for the extraordinary love and sacrifice of moms everywhere.
This Mother's Day, Pratidin Time, in collaboration with Johnson's Baby, provides an informative chat with a famous mother and a doctor who share their individual experiences of parenting.
Nishita Goswami (Actress) :
Q. How has your journey into motherhood reshaped your perspective on life?
Answer - My road to parenthood was really happy and lively. And we both had a great time; we planned a lot of activities, and I watched a lot of pleasant or uplifting shows. Most significantly, I worked regularly during my pregnancy, which I believe benefited me a lot.
Q. Can you share a memorable moment with your baby that truly encapsulates the essence of motherhood for you?
Answer - This experience was unique and divine to be described in a single sentence. But I remember when I came out of the labor room and the nurse brought me my baby, it was the most wonderful feeling to hold my baby in my arms. I understood this was the type of happiness I desired in my life. It felt like holding the entire world in my arms.
Q. What's one thing you've learned on the day 1 after your baby was born that you never expected?
Answer – Because I travel a lot for work, we had to plan for a baby. I believed that after a baby, my professional independence would get compromised. But I was determined to continue working after having my baby. I suppose one thing I've learned is that having a baby should never be a barrier, but rather a source of drive in the workplace.
Q. What aspect of your journey into motherhood felt like the longest wait?
Answer - The pregnancy went quite smoothly, and I didn't have to wait much longer. We welcomed the baby within the due dates. So, while the journey did not appear to be lengthy, the anticipation to welcome a kid was.
Q. How do you ensure your baby feels comforted and cared always?
Answer - I constantly strive to spend quality time with him alone. When you are surrounded by others, you cannot help but feel crowded. It may be holding him in my arms, singing him to sleep, or conversing with him while we are alone at home. However, knowing that I would be there for him anytime he needs me is always comforting.
Q. Who has been your most trusted companion in your journey of motherhood?
Answer - When it comes to baby care, I was initially very skeptical and confused with the various options. However, I have always trusted the advice of my doctors, the elders in the family and friends. What was most surprising is that all of them recommended Johnson’s baby products. Ensuring my baby feels comforted and cared for is my top priority. I trust Johnson's Baby products to provide gentle care for my little one, from soothing bath time rituals to its familiar fragrance, its mild and gentle products are best suited for a newborn. I have been using Johnson’s Baby products to help protect my baby’s delicate skin from Day 1, an ally through my motherhood journey.
Q. Share a cherished memory or moment you've had with your baby?
Answer - When my baby used the word "Mother" or called me for the first time, it was a moment I will remember forever. It's a lovely feeling.
Q. What's your favorite activity with your baby and did it change as your baby grew?
Answer – It's swimming. Although I do not know how to swim, my toddler has begun swimming, which is an enjoyable activity for both of us. As a mother, I am both proud and pleased that my child is learning something new.
Q. What's the most heart-warming lesson you've learned from your baby since becoming a mother?
Answer – In Indian tradition, every kid is believed to be divine. Children have a particular purity and good energy that inspires adults to do the right things in life. It may be called a lesson, but it could also be described as an understanding of a way of life that I learned from my baby.
Q. Mother's Day is a time for reflection and celebration. How do you envision celebrating this special day with your baby this year?
Answer – As a working professional I travel frequently. This Mother’s Day, I plan to spend as much time with my baby.
Q. What advice would you give to other new moms navigating the challenges and joys of motherhood, especially when it comes choosing the best products from day 1?
Answer - To all of the new mothers out there, I just have one piece of advice: cherish the moment and embrace the journey because this is one of the most wonderful times of your life. Motherhood is a magnificent gift from nature, and you should enjoy every moment with your child because it will never come back.
Shantana Kashyap Baruah (Doctor & Healthcare Personnel) :
Q. What has your journey to motherhood been like? Was it a wait for 9 months or longer?
Answer : The journey to parenthood has been great. I would also say it is the longest journey because I was pregnant during the Covid pandemic and the 9-month wait felt like an endless journey.
Q. How has your experience of motherhood influenced your professional outlook and approach as a healthcare professional?
Answer : My personal and professional life altered dramatically after having a baby. My personal life focused around my baby, while professional life initially took a backseat. My patients have always been important to me, but I realized that I am the sole mother to my baby, while there are other physicians to care for my patients. However, coming back to work has been great. I was overjoyed when my husband and son dropped me off at my first work day after maternity leave.
Q. Can you share a memorable moment with your baby that truly encapsulates the essence of motherhood for you?
Answer : Embracing my baby on Day 1 and all of the memories we've made together as he grew. They all represent my fondest days with him.
Q. How was your Day 1 with your baby?
Answer : I couldn't take my eyes away. I could not believe I had given birth to a human. Day 1 with Risshan is still the most amazing day of my life.
Q. What aspect of your journey into motherhood felt like the longest wait?
Answer : The pregnancy, of course! Waiting for a baby during a pandemic, with little social interactions, fear of infection, and, of course, the hormonal changes that a woman experiences throughout pregnancy. The wait was long.
Q. As a doctor, how do you approach making decisions about your baby's skincare, especially while choosing products?
Answer : I ensure I choose products only with baby safe ingredients which are dermatologically tested. As my baby’s skin is very delicate, using products with harsh chemicals with high pH levels can harm their skin causing dryness, redness and discomfort. I look for products like baby soap or baby shampoo which are pH balanced and gentle on baby’s skin. I opt for products which are labeled as clinically proven and hypoallergenic to minimize the risk of triggering allergic reactions or skin irritations.
Q. What’s your favorite activity to do together with your baby?
Answer : Singing rhymes and poems together. I thoroughly enjoy his imaginary stories that he narrates to us at night.
Q. What's the most heart-warming lesson you've learned from your baby since becoming a mother?
Answer : Children are so innocent that I find it difficult to lie to him, even if it is for a good reason. He has altered my mind on so many topics because of his innocence. I read this somewhere and am living it right now: "A CHILD GIVES BIRTH TO A MOTHER."
Q. What advice would you give to other new moms navigating the challenges and joys of motherhood?
Answer : It is critical to maintain strength throughout physical changes and mental exhaustion. Whenever you feel weak, remember that only women can give birth to children. Thus, you are the unique one. The joy that follows the birth of a small little one is beyond words. ENJOY EVERY MOMENT OF MOTHERHOOD.