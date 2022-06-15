Chhattisgarh: Boy Trapped In Borewell Rescued After Over 100 Hours

A 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district, was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of rescue operation.

The boy, identified as Rahul Sahu, was safely extricated around Tuesday midnight.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished for the young boy's recovery.

"With everyone's prayers and the relentless, dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been brought out safely. It is our wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible," tweeted Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel adding the state has created history.

Rahul Sahu was trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block.

As many as 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation. The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Administration.

After rescue from borewell, Rahul was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed Sahu's health status and said that the boy has been kept in ICU.