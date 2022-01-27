Chinese PLA Hands Over Missing Arunachal Boy To Indian Army

The Chinese PLA has handed over 19-year-old Miram Taron to the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh, Law minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote, “The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.”
In another tweet, Rijiu said, "The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today. I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home."
Taron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA from the Indo-China border on January 18.
On Wednesday, the Chinese PLA had confirmed the repatriation of the youth to the Indian Army.