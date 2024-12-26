Churches Outnumber Xatras in Majuli Amid Vibrant Christmas Celebrations

This Christmas, Majuli witnessed vibrant celebrations across its 65 churches, marking a significant cultural shift in the river island once synonymous with Xatriya culture. The growing number of churches, now surpassing the island's 36 xatras, reflects an evolving religious dynamic that has raised both joy and concern.

The festivities showcased the enthusiasm of the Christian community, with tribals and others joining in with religious fervor. However, the increasing conversion of tribal communities, particularly the Mishing population, to Christianity has spotlighted the changing cultural fabric of Majuli.

Historically revered as the "Xatra Nagari," Majuli was home to 65 xatras a century ago, but the number has dwindled over time. Xatradhikar Janardhan Dev Goswami of Sri Sri Dakshinpat Grihashrami Xatra expressed his alarm at this trend. "The island now has more churches than xatras. This religious and cultural onslaught needs immediate attention," he said.

Goswami highlighted the role of Christian missionaries in the conversions, noting their efforts in providing free education and financial aid to economically weaker sections, particularly in tribal-dominated areas. "These initiatives have made them soft targets for the Church," he added.

The Xatradhikar also pointed to the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region Act, 2006, as a potential tool to preserve the island's cultural identity. Despite being enacted nearly two decades ago, the Act remains unimplemented. Goswami recently met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to push for its enforcement, alongside a call for stricter laws to prevent conversions.

In the midst of these tensions, Christmas celebrations highlighted the harmonious spirit among communities, even as concerns about preserving the Xatriya heritage linger. With tribal communities increasingly engaging in xatra activities, Goswami emphasized that the cultural and religious identity of Majuli could still be safeguarded.

As Majuli’s residents celebrated the birth of Christ with songs, prayers, and community gatherings, the island stood at a crossroads—caught between its historical identity as the seat of Xatriya culture and its evolving reality as a multi-religious society. The urgency to bridge this cultural shift is more critical than ever.

