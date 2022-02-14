CM Sarma Lambasts Telangana CM For Seeking Proof Of Surgical Strikes

During a press conference on Sunday, Rao said, “Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it."

Both the CMs have been in a battle of words over the issue of surgical strikes since last week.

Earlier on Friday during an election rally in Uttarakhand, CM Sarma had said, “Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

Reacting to it, Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack Assam CM for his comments on Rahul Gandhi.

CM Sarma didn’t hold back and took a dig at Rao saying, “I believe that questioning the Army whether they have carried out the surgical strike or not is the biggest crime. He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Rahul Gandhi's comment on our Army."

India is observing the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack today where 40 personnel were killed in an attack on the CRPF convoy that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

On February 26, 2019, India retaliated by carrying out multiple airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot targeting terrorist camps.