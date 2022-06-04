Colourful Attires; Assam's Diversity

The native attire of the Assamese man comprise of the dhoti or loin cloth and the gamocha. The dhoto is worn on the lower part of the body along with a white kurta or traditional shirt woven from Assam silk or cotton.

The gamocha is a long rectangular cloth that adorned with a red border on each side and woven with red beautiful traditional motifs and worn around the neck. ‘Ga’ means body and ‘mocha’ means to wipe, hence gamocha means a cloth used in wiping the body. Male Bihu dancers also tie it around their waist, which is then known as a tongali. The gamocha is also a sign of respect and people gift it to each other to show their love and respect. It is also used to honour people.

Both gamocha and dhotis can be made from cotton or Assam silk, depending on the occasion it is worn by a person.

Assamese women dress in their traditional mekhela sador. The mekhela is draped on the lower part of the body from the waist. The sador is a long piece and is worn like to cover the upper body. While one end of the sador is draped like the saree’s pallu, the other end is tucked at the waist in a particular manner, giving it a very attractive look. The mekhela and sador traditionally was woven from different forms of Assam silk like paat, muga, eri, nuni paat, kesa paat. Beautiful traditional as well as modern motifs are now woven into these mekhela sadors. However, now these mekhela sadors are made from varied fabrics that include chanderi, kanjeevaram silk, etc.

The eri sador and seleng sadors are another important attire of Assam. There is a tradition of the bridegroom wrapping the seleng sador around his upper body during the wedding ceremony.