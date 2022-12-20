Congress Worker Found Hanging Beside Nabagraha Mandir In Guwahati

In a sensational incident, a middle-aged man was allegedly found hanging beside the premises of Nabagraha Mandir in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as one Raju Prasad Sharma, was reportedly a worker of the Congress party.

According to sources, Sharma was found hanging by a wall beside the mandir premises.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Further investigation is underway.