Convoy Attack: Amit Shah Request's Owaisi To Accept Z Category Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, to accept the Z category security offered by the Centre after a recent attack on his convoy.

During the Rajya Sabha session today, Shah said that a government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat, but the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

"As per the verbal information sent by Owaisi to us, he has refused to take security. I request Shri Owaisi through this House to take the security immediately and address our concern (about his safety)," Shah said in the Upper House.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received a report from the state government about the same.

"The central government has issued directions to provide security to Owaisi many times earlier also. Telangana Police and Delhi Police remained unsuccessful in providing security to Owaisi due to his unwillingness for that,” Shah said.

"We have reassessed the security of Owaisi. We have provided (offered) him in Delhi with a bullet-proof car under all India level Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force on the basis of assessment,” he added.

On February 3, Owaisi’s convoy was attacked with bullets in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving for the airport. Two persons were arrested in connection to it.