Delhi Govt Announces 100% Waiver On Water Bills Till Dec 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver on water bills till December 31, 2022, in the national capital.

The CM further added that the people will be relieved from the outstanding water bills.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022. You can pay your old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees".

The Delhi CM has also approved a project that would make the Yamuna pollution-free under which sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain.

"A very important project has been approved today to make Yamuna pollution free. Under this, 85 MGD sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain. This will reduce the pollution of Yamuna water by 30%. This step will prove to be very helpful in cleaning the Yamuna", tweeted Kejriwal.

He in a series of tweets said that sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain in order to make Yamuna pollution free.

"To clean the water of Yamuna, three more important projects have been approved today - a total of 55 MGD sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain. With this, the dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna", Kejriwal tweeted.