Devotees Throng Temples on ‘Maha Shiva Ratri’ Across Guwahati

Thousands of devotees on the occasion of Maha Shiva Ratri thronged the historical Sukreswar Temple and other temples in the city on Saturday.

Every year, devotees visit these temples, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, chant mantras and prayers prepare bhogs, observe fasts and wish for Lord Shiva's blessings.

Roadside vendors like every year have come up with their stalls in front of the temples across the city selling bhang (ghota), milk, flowers, fruits etc.

Men, women and children were seen offering special puja and participating in various rituals at popular Shiva temples across the city.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a devotee said, “We visit Sukreswar temple every year, our plan to visit the temple started since the morning hours. We are also fasting today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.”

On being asked about the significance of fasting on the day, the devotee said, “In the Sanatan dharma, people fast on Shiva Ratri for the betterment of the society as a whole. Followers of Sanatan Dharma think for all.”

Meanwhile, devotees also gathered at Sri Sri Nabagraha Niramoy Shiva Temple in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri locality to offer their prayers to lord Shiva.

Maha Shiva Ratri at Sri Sri Nabagraha Niramoy Shiva Temple kicked off with the initiation of 4-day Rudra Yajna by Govardhan Peeth Shankaryacharya.

It is learned that for the first time ever in Assam, two Shankaryacharyas, one from Govardhan Peeth and another from Bhanpura Peeth have visited the city on the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri.

It may be mentioned that as per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Maha shivaratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

The festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati and is also regarded to be the occasion that the deity performs his divine dance, called the Tandava.