Dibrugarh Shocker: Businessman Killed in Murder Plot Planned by Wife, Class 9 Daughter

In a spine-chilling turn of events, police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district have arrested four individuals — including the wife and daughter of the deceased — in connection with the brutal murder of 38-year-old Uttam Gogoi, a budding entrepreneur from Lahon Gaon under Barbaruah police station.

The incident, which initially appeared to be a case of robbery-cum-murder, has unravelled into a calculated contract killing, allegedly masterminded by Gogoi’s own family members.

The Crime

On the night of July 25, Uttam Gogoi — also known locally as 'Cheng Kai' — was found murdered inside his residence in a highly gruesome manner. The scene indicated forced entry, ransacked belongings, and valuables missing, leading investigators to initially suspect a dacoity gone wrong.

However, as Barbaruah police delved deeper into the case, contradictions in the accounts of Gogoi’s wife and daughter, along with forensic evidence and digital trail analyses, pointed toward a premeditated plot.

The Shocking Revelations

According to police sources, Gogoi’s wife Boby Gogoi and his teenage daughter, a student of Class 9, allegedly hired two contract killers to eliminate him. The accused killers have been identified as Deepjyoti Buragohain of Jamira Motok village — reportedly Nabhamallika’s romantic partner — and his associate Gouranga Patra of Jamira Patra village.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be clearly ascertained. However, preliminary interrogation suggests the killers were paid in gold ornaments and cash running into several lakhs of rupees for executing the crime. Police suspect simmering family disputes and a possible illicit relationship as triggers behind the murder conspiracy.

A Murder Disguised as Robbery

What makes the case particularly sinister is the calculated attempt to disguise the crime. After allegedly committing the murder while Gogoi was alone at home, the accused ransacked the bedroom and stole valuables to make it appear as if a robbery had taken place. This misdirection initially threw investigators off the trail.

However, inconsistencies in timelines, sudden wealth indicators among the suspects, and CCTV and mobile surveillance led to the eventual arrests.

Police Action and Investigation

All four accused — Bobi Gogoi, Nabhamallika Gogoi, Deepjyoti Buragohain, and Gouranga Patra — have been arrested and are currently in police custody. The police have also recovered certain stolen items, including jewellery believed to have been used to pay the contract killers.

Barbaruah police officials confirmed that rigorous interrogation is ongoing to unearth the complete motive and financial trail behind the killing. A senior investigating officer said, “We are looking into every angle — financial disputes, emotional motives, and psychological factors. More details will emerge as interrogation continues.”

The Bigger Picture

This case underscores the growing prevalence of contract killings in Assam, often masked behind domestic disputes or staged robberies. The alleged involvement of a minor and a close family member in a murder-for-hire plot is a stark reminder of the deep-seated social and psychological fissures that can erupt into extreme violence.

As Assam grapples with a growing number of sensational crimes, this case may serve as a grim wake-up call for law enforcement agencies and communities alike to be more vigilant about signs of domestic unrest and underlying tensions.

Developing Story:

Further revelations are expected as police continue their questioning. Investigators are also likely to file charges under IPC Sections related to murder, criminal conspiracy, and juvenile delinquency, with special provisions given the age of one of the accused.

