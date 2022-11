A young woman was mysteriously found dead in Guwahati’s VIP road area on Saturday.

The woman, who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, reportedly worked as a domestic help at a house in Barbari area.

The cause of the woman’s death has not been determined yet.

Following the recovery of the body, local police and sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is on.