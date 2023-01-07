Dreaded Human Trafficker Nabbed In Guwahati

Guwahati city police on Friday night apprehended a dreaded human trafficker and his accomplice from a lodge at Basistha area.

Sources said that the accused, identified as Anowar Hussain, allegedly lured several women to Mumbai on the pretext of marrying them and later selling them at the red light area.

The incident came to light when one of the women, who was rescued by Mumbai police recently, spilled the beans about Anowar’s deeds.

According to the woman, both had met on Facebook in 2020 after which they both decided to marry each other and settle in Mumbai. However upon reaching the city of dreams, Anowar allegedly sold her at the red light area and fled.

She was later rescued by Mumbai police and was lodged in an NGO.

On Friday night, a team of Guwahati police conducted an operation based on information provided by the victim woman and nabbed Anowar and one of his accomplice, identified as Rajeev Patel, from a lodge at Basistha.

It is suspected that Rajeev, who hails from Mumbai, is one of the linkmen in their human trafficking racket.

Police further informed that two more accused persons are still at large and efforts are on to trace them.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is underway.