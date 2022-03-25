Drug Trafficking Racket Busted In Arunachal, 4 Held

A drug trafficking racket was busted by Arunachal Police in Chanlang district.

Four people, including one civil police officer, were detained in connection to the bust.

They were identified as Lumeong Kalo (19), Winkap Sawin (26), David Longri, Ct APP (30) and Rajan Gowala (49).

Police also seized 12.34 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

The Changlang Anti Drug Squad headed by Insp C. Yanchang, OC PS Changlang, and his party under the supervision of SP Changlang carried out a day-long drive against drug peddlers and nabbed the four accused.

Last week, a massive cache of narcotic substances were recovered during a major drug bust in the Sonapur town of Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district. Two persons were also arrested in the case.

Police recovered a total of 4.6 lakhs Yaba tablets, 12 Kgs of Methamphetamine and 1.5 kgs of heroin were recovered from their possession.

