Eagle With 'Tracking Device' Found Dead At Rashtrapati Bhavan

An eagle with a tracking device collared around his neck was reportedly found dead on the lawns of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening, sending security agencies and police personnel in a tizzy.

According to reports, guards deputed at the Presidential Palace noticed the eagle lying on the lawn. After having a closer look, they found the satellite tracking device attached to the bird, after which, they informed senior officials.

However, following an enquiry, it was found that Mumbai-based officials involved in wildlife conservation had attached the device to the bird in an effort to track its movement and get information about its resting places, speed, and food.

Yesterday, rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Delhi. Many trees were uprooted in the national capital region due to heavy rainfall as well as the blowing winds.

“After the rain stopped, at 4.45 pm, security agencies found the eagle on the lawn and went to pick it up. They were taken aback on finding a satellite tracking device attached to it and immediately flashed a message to the control room,” a senior police officer said.

Soon after, officials of intelligence agencies, security wing of Delhi Police and special cell were informed.

“They scanned the device and found a note, mentioning the Mumbai-based officials, and asked a team to verify the same,” the officer said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

