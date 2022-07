An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram on Wednesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres at 1km southwest of Champhai.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-07-2022, 19:15:35 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 93.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1km SW of Champhai, Mizoram,” the NCS tweeted.