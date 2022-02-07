Elderly Woman Murdered In Guwahati's Kalapahar

Yet another incident of murder has been reported in Guwahati on Monday.

A 60-year old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown miscreants in Gopinath Nagar in Kalapahar area.

The victim, identified as one Anu Hazarika, was the owner of Hira Complex located in Gopinath nagar.

The woman was reportedly murdered in the middle of the night, after which the miscreants stole the cash and jewelry.

They also destroyed the CCTV cameras and all the furnitures in the house.

According to locals, the elderly woman had been living alone in the house for the last five years after her husband died.

Meanwhile, police reached the crime scene and commenced an investigation in the matter.