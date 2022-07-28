Explosives, Weapons Recovered From Meghalaya BJP Vice President's Farmhouse

In a major development, a large amount of explosives and crossbows were recovered by Meghalaya police in Tura’s Rimpu Bagan, the farm house of arrested Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernad N Marak.

Earlier, the police had busted a sex racket during a raid on July 22.

According to reports, a team of District Child Protection Unit and Meghalaya Police had gone to ‘Rimpu Bagan’ today to collect the clothes and books of the children who were rescued from the July 22 raid.

During this exercise, the police team noticed one small door like structure, and upon opening it, 35 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators, four cross bows and 15 arrows were recovered from therein.

Meanwhile, police have pressed charges under Explosives Substances Act, 1908 against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu who was produced before a court today.

It is also learned that a fresh FIR under POCSO Act was also registered against him after medical reports of one of the rescued children, has indicated that the child has been sexually assaulted.

Marak, the Meghalay BJP vice president, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 26.

His is accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse located in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Following the raid by police, a total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody.

Five children (four boys and a girl) were also rescued from a locked room in unhygienic conditions.