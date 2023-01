Guwahati city police on Thursday evening busted a fake currency printing racket in Nabin Nagar area.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Geetanagar police raided a house in the area and seized fake currency printing machine along with a large amount of fake notes.

Two persons were arrested in connection to it, identified as Saeed Murab, Mafiqul Islam.

During the operation, police also seized a number of objectionable documents from their possession.

Further investigation is underway.