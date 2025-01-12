Fire Ravages Two Homes in Assam's Chirang

A major fire ravaged parts of Jharbishpani village in Assam's Bijni, Chirang district on Sunday, January 12, leaving two households completely destroyed.

Advertisment

According to preliminary reports, the blaze originated at the residences of Akhil Sarkar and Sushil Sarkar, severely damaging their kitchens and cattle sheds. The flames spread quickly, causing significant harm before the fire brigade and local police intervened to bring the fire under control.

Despite their swift response, the fire inflicted substantial losses, with several cattle housed in the sheds sustaining injuries. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage.