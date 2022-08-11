Five Myanmar Nationals Nabbed In Manipur

Manipur police arrested five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, for illegally settling in the state.

The Myanmar nationals were apprehended from Ngathal Village in the Churachandpur district based on specific information.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the CCP PS team launched a search operation after receiving reliable information regarding the presence of the Myanmar nationals.

“They could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship therefore were arrested after observing due formalities. A suo motto case has been taken up for further investigation,” he added.

As many as 80 Myanmar nationals were nabbed by Manipur police this year, including women and children, who illegally crossed the border and had been staying in the Churachandpur district.