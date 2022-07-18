Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2 lakh at Guwahati railway station from a train.

One person, identified as Indrajit Singh, has been arrested in connection to it.

Singh, who hails from Manipur, smuggled in the cigarettes from Myanmar, sources informed.

The team of GRP seized around 140 packets of foreign-origin cigarettes from the possession of the arrestee.

Sources further added that Singh had boarded the Rajdhani Express from Dimapur on Monday mid-night.

Investigation is on.

Earlier today, a huge quantity of opium weighing over 2kgs was seized at Guwahati railway station.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. They have been identified as Abhyas Kumar and Sumal Kumar.

The duo was apprehended when they were en-route Bihar from Dimapur on a train, police informed.

The approximate cost of recovered opium is said to be Rs 1.4 crore.